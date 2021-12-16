GetDismissed Launches New Ticket Fighting Customer Portal for California Drivers
No. 1 Traffic Dismissal Service in California
The GetDismissed new customer portal is a mobile-friendly website designed for the end user to easily fight tickets via desktop, mobile or downloadable app.
Today’s drivers are used to managing their affairs on their phones. Their expectations for fighting a ticket online without an attorney is no exception.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetDismissed, a ticket dismissal service in California, has released its latest product: a customer portal, enhancing the customer experience for users fighting California traffic tickets.
— Steve Miller, CEO, GetDismissed
GetDismissed's new customer portal is a mobile-friendly website designed purely for the end user to easily fight tickets via desktop, mobile or downloadable app. Users can view, manage and edit their account information from wherever they are, at any time. It allows users to make payments, enter ticket details and upload documents, among other features. Affording California drivers more control over their accounts increases transparency and trust. For GetDismissed’s clients—drivers with recent tickets—this means more highly satisfied customers.
“Today’s drivers are used to managing their affairs on their phones,” says Steve Miller, GetDismissed's CEO. “Their expectations for fighting a ticket online without an attorney is no exception. GetDismissed is fulfilling that demand with its offering tailored to the unique needs of these drivers. Now customers can have flexibility in choosing how they want to interact with our ticket processing portal.”
As consumer demand for virtual ticket fighting options increases, we now incorporate technological solutions into our business strategies. GetDismissed—a major legal document service provider—is leading by not just adopting but synthesizing new technologies to facilitate successfully fighting traffic tickets. From the most common California speeding tickets to red light camera tickets, stop sign tickets, or commercial driver tickets.
Preview the new customer portal at: https://getdismissed.com/
GetDismissed Services
GetDismissed service helps drivers build the right written defense for their case. To get a written defense, all drivers have to do is photograph their license and ticket, tell us about the circumstance, print the documents and send documents to court. So, whenever a driver finds themselves in such a situation, they don’t need to get stressed and just simply go to https://getdismissed.com or download the app GetDismissed for free.
About GetDismissed.com
GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others.
Steve F. Miller
GetDismissed.com
+1 800-580-3769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
GetDismissed in the News