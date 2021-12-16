Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,525 in the last 365 days.

GetDismissed Launches New Ticket Fighting Customer Portal for California Drivers

Traffic Ticket Dismissal Service

No. 1 Traffic Dismissal Service in California

Traffic Ticket Dismissal App

Traffic Ticket Dismissal App

GetDismissed Ticket Fighting App

GetDismissed Ticket Fighting App

The GetDismissed new customer portal is a mobile-friendly website designed for the end user to easily fight tickets via desktop, mobile or downloadable app.

Today’s drivers are used to managing their affairs on their phones. Their expectations for fighting a ticket online without an attorney is no exception.”
— Steve Miller, CEO, GetDismissed
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetDismissed, a ticket dismissal service in California, has released its latest product: a customer portal, enhancing the customer experience for users fighting California traffic tickets.

GetDismissed's new customer portal is a mobile-friendly website designed purely for the end user to easily fight tickets via desktop, mobile or downloadable app. Users can view, manage and edit their account information from wherever they are, at any time. It allows users to make payments, enter ticket details and upload documents, among other features. Affording California drivers more control over their accounts increases transparency and trust. For GetDismissed’s clients—drivers with recent tickets—this means more highly satisfied customers.

“Today’s drivers are used to managing their affairs on their phones,” says Steve Miller, GetDismissed's CEO. “Their expectations for fighting a ticket online without an attorney is no exception. GetDismissed is fulfilling that demand with its offering tailored to the unique needs of these drivers. Now customers can have flexibility in choosing how they want to interact with our ticket processing portal.”

As consumer demand for virtual ticket fighting options increases, we now incorporate technological solutions into our business strategies. GetDismissed—a major legal document service provider—is leading by not just adopting but synthesizing new technologies to facilitate successfully fighting traffic tickets. From the most common California speeding tickets to red light camera tickets, stop sign tickets, or commercial driver tickets.

Preview the new customer portal at: https://getdismissed.com/

GetDismissed Services
GetDismissed service helps drivers build the right written defense for their case. To get a written defense, all drivers have to do is photograph their license and ticket, tell us about the circumstance, print the documents and send documents to court. So, whenever a driver finds themselves in such a situation, they don’t need to get stressed and just simply go to https://getdismissed.com or download the app GetDismissed for free.

About GetDismissed.com
GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others.

Steve F. Miller
GetDismissed.com
+1 800-580-3769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

GetDismissed in the News

You just read:

GetDismissed Launches New Ticket Fighting Customer Portal for California Drivers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.