Latino Affairs Commission to Host Vaccine Clinic in Monroe County

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA), East Stroudsburg University, and St. Luke’s Monroe Campus will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at East Stroudsburg University, 200 Prospect St. East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.

The clinic will take place during Pocono Latin Fest, a celebration of Latinx culture and community.

“As the dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, it’s more important than ever that we work together to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated,” said Latino Affairs Commission Executive Director Luz Colón. “One great way to help Pennsylvanians get vaccinated is to bring vaccines into our communities. Hosting vaccination clinics as part of cultural celebrations like Pocono Latin Fest is one more way we can break down barriers and make it easy for people in our Latinx communities to get vaccinated. By working together, we can make our Latinx communities safer and healthier.”

This free clinic is open to all eligible individuals 12 years and older. No appointment or registration is necessary. Both Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled at St. Luke’s Monroe Campus.

“With COVID-19 cases rising again and a lower number of Pennsylvanians vaccinated than we’d like, it’s critical to ensure access to everyone who wants the vaccine,” said Latino Affairs Commissioner Dr. Damary M. Bonilla-Rodriguez. “We’re focused on providing information with language adaptations as needed, answering questions, and levering partnerships with community organizations, elected officials and our local hospitals to ensure people in our region have what they need to get vaccinated. Our goal is healthy Pennsylvanians.”