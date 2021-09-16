Likelike Highway closed nightly for lighting repairs in the Wilson Tunnel beginning Sept. 21

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of full closures of the Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction and Honolulu-bound direction, for lighting repairs in the Wilson Tunnel. Closures are scheduled in the weeks of Sept. 20, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2021, during overnight hours. Roadwork details are as follows.

Kaneohe-bound direction

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway. The H-3 Freeway onramp and the Kahekili Highway onramp to Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction will also be closed.

Closure will occur on Tuesday night, Sept. 21, through Friday morning, Sept. 24, nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closure will occur on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Honolulu-bound direction Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel. The westbound H-3 Freeway/Pearl Harbor offramp will also be closed.

Closure will occur on Wednesday night, Sept. 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

During working hours, motorists will be detoured to the Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway as alternate routes. Motorists are reminded to follow all signage posted through the work zone area. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. TheBus and First responders have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

