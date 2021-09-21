Simplicity 26 Records Announces KLÖ’s Newest Single “Why Tonight”
On October 10th, 2021 KLÖ’s “Why Tonight” single hits digital retailers worldwide.DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout this summer, Simplicity 26 Records & Noldy Music; along with Sunai Paradise Music, have been working on rebranding Haitian recording artist KLÖ for International exposure. They have released a series of singles throughout the summer of 2021 that cater to the international music market and introduces her to new
fan bases.
On July 10th, KLÖ’s first single “Luv’s So Good” was released along with the debut of the official music video. The official music video for “Luv’s So good” reached over 30,000 views on Facebook in the first few days. (Simplicity 26 Records. July 8th, 2021). Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of KLÖ’s First New Single
“Luv’s So Good” Since Signing With Label. With this response, KLÖ’s team was excited to debut the music video for “Hit it Good”, her follow up single on her new Youtube channel @KLOVEVO.
August 10th was a big day for KLÖ; as not only was her single “Hit it Good” and it’s official music video being released; a follow up compilation album for her single “Luv’s So Good” featuring remixes from Kenny Summit of Good For You Records, Mike Dominico of Muted Trax, David Wiegand of M.S.L. Records, and Unspoken Notion of Simplicity 26 Records also hit digital retailers and streaming sites worldwide. (Simplicity 26 Records. July 27th, 2021) Remix Compilation for KLÖ’s “Luv’s So Good” Single to be Released by Simplicity 26 Records. Around this same time; Julien Saumande of the Aurale Agency, joined the team to assist in marketing the KLÖ brand.
KLÖ’s next single “Why Tonight” is set to be released on October 10th, 2021. Recorded and Produced at LD’s Audio Lab & Power Station Studios; “Why Tonight” sets a new precedence for KLÖ and her production team. Branley Midouin & Larry Decarmine did not disappoint with this R’nB type production; really helping KLÖ broaden her experience with this new venture in her career. The Premiere for the Official Music Video for “Why Tonight” will be at 7PM EST on October 10th, on her Youtube channel @KLOVEVO.
The feedback for “Luv’s So Good”, “Hit it Good”, & “Why Tonight” have been so positive that a remix compilation album featuring unreleased remixes of all the singles, is currently in the works. New “Luv’s So Good” remixes featuring Eddie Hudson, DJ BobbyJamzWorld, and M&Project can be expected on that release along with many others currently in negotiations.
An awe-inspiring singer, songwriter, and artist; KLÖ’s journey continues…
About Simplicity 26 Records
Simplicity 26 is an international independent record label. Simplicity 26 is a subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music, One Beat Music Kenya, Com'ere Productions, Chronic Leaf Records, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & Simplicity 26 Distribution. Simplicity 26 is ran by Executive Producer Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark, Engineer/ Producer Eddie Hudson (Multi-platinum Award Winner), and Producer/Engineer Fitzerynold Cadet (Bass Guitarist for VAYB formerly known as Carimi). Some artist with signed works to Simplicity 26 are; Mike Dominico, Kenny Summit, M&Project, K-Nactif, Manny Rebel, Mickey Orlando, David Wiegand, Ivan Lee & Friends, & Mapozi Classic.
