Working Lands Enterprise Board Releases New Request For Applications

September 16, 2021 / Montpelier, VT - The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing 3 request for applications that allow Vermont working lands businesses and producer associations to invest in projects focused on infrastructure, marketing and sales development, meat slaughter and processing, and building workforce development skills.

Standard Business Grants - Award amounts $10,000 - $25,000

To review the Standard Business Grant application, click here: FY22 WLEF Standard Business Grant Application

Producer Association Grants - Award amounts $10,000 - $20,000

Vermont-based nonprofit producer association groups that represent and promote Vermont agriculture, food, beverage, forest, or fiber products are welcome to apply.

To review the Producer Association Development Grant application click here: FY22 WLEF Producer Association Grants

Meat Slaughter and Processing Development Grants - Award amounts $50,000 - $100,000

To review the Meat Slaughter and Processing Development Grant application, click here: FY22 WLEF Meat Slaughter and Processing Development Grant

Applications are open for submittals on September 21st and due by 11:59pm, on November 1st, 2021. Applications will be reviewed in December of 2021 by the Working Lands Enterprise Board. Project decisions will be communicated in late January 2022. The next funding opportunity round for businesses to apply opens on October 8th, 2021. Please visit https://workinglands.vermont.gov/ to find out more.

The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) and governing board (WLEB) were created by the legislature in 2012 to stimulate economic development in the agricultural and forestry sectors. WLEI is a collaborative effort between the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

For questions please contact:

Lynn Ellen Schimoler

VAAFM Senior Agricultural Business Development | Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

LynnEllenSchimoler@vermont.gov | 802-622-4477

The mission of the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative is to grow the economies, cultures, and communities of Vermont's working landscape. The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) achieves this by making essential, catalytic investments in critical leverage points of the Vermont farm and forest economy and facilitating policy development to optimize the agricultural and forest use of Vermont lands.