VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of QR Code Scams
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of QR Code ScamsAccording to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are reportedly replacing QR codes with fake codes leading consumers to phishing websites, automatically launching payment apps or downloading malicious malware. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Many businesses are innovating how they share information to reduce person-to-person contact during the pandemic, turning to QR codes to eliminate the sharing of printed material. Sadly, scammers are taking advantage of this by changing QR codes to re-route consumers to malicious websites. Be wary when using QR codes and make sure that what you scan is approved by the business.” To avoid QR code scams, Attorney General Moody is offering the following tips:
- Before scanning, make sure a QR code is from a reputable source;
- Watch for shortened URL links that may contain malware;
- Research and download a QR code app that has added security;
- Do not scan QR codes from an unknown source; and
- Look out for stickers placed over legitimate codes or other signs of tampering with codes at business locations.
