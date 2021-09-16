Recruiting for Good Sponsors BBQ Chef Interview By Talented Mom Parrish Walsh
Recruiting for Good hired Parrish Walsh to interview and write a story of Bilal Brooks a talented and passionate BBQ Chef based in LA.
Parrish thank you for writing a wonderful interview!”SM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented tech professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Talented mom, Parrish Walsh interviewed and wrote a story about local BBQ Chef Bilal Brooks.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "How this interview occurred? Recruiting for Good‘s Founder, Carlos sponsored a dinner party (food prepared by Bilal) to celebrate Parrish Walsh landing a sweet job. She was impressed with his cooking skills (delish farm to table dishes). And we hired Parrish to write this interview. We are grateful for passionate professionals who love to serve people."
About
You can find Bilal Brooks of Chillin’ and Grillin’ on instagram @chefbs_chillin_an_grillin, or do yourself a favor and email him to cater your next gathering at Bilal.Brooks.BBQ@gmail.com. His vision is to open a BAR-B-Q combining a bar with great grilled food. He would love to highlight So Cal BBQ culture which also has a cross section with Mediterranean shawarma and food like Carne Asada.
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
