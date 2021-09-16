Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,324 in the last 365 days.

The 10th Global Nonviolent Film Festival Announces Selected Films

The official poster for the 10th Global Nonviolent Film Festival features actress Kelly Dalston.

Globalcinema.online guarantees worldwide distribution contracts to all selected movies.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nonviolent Film Festival has announced its Lineup. A total of 44 films (including 11 premieres) from 27 countries are selected in competition at this year’s Festival that takes place from September 23 to October 3.

Here is the complete list of Selected Films.

Celebrating it’s 10th annual edition, Global Nonviolent Film Festival is the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world.

This Festival is making history by guaranteeing worldwide distribution to all the participating films. After the event ends, the movies receive contracts of distribution that contain very advantageous financial terms from globalcinema.online that is a unique pay-per-view streaming channel available worldwide and showcasing films and documentaries that do not contain gratuitous violence. Globalcinema.online was founded by film producer Daria Trifu and film director Bruno Pischiutta.

The Festival’s Jury comprises Shamil Aliyev, Joe Chang, Elio Dell’Unto, Flynn Donovan, and Hamed Soleimanzadeh. Here are introduced the Jury Members.

The entire Festival will be broadcast on-line (including all competing films, trailers, and daily video presentations) at: www.globalnonviolentfilmfestival.com

The awards will be communicated in a video presentation broadcast on October 4.

The films are presented with photos, synopsis and director’s commentary in the 2021 issue of DARIA! magazine that is available at www.dariamagazine.com.

IndieActivity Magazine is a also a media partner of the Festival and it provides coverage during the event at www.indieactivity.com.

Global Nonviolent Film Festival
Global Film Studio Inc.
info@nonviolentfilmfestival.com
+1 646-300-9232
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The 10th Global Nonviolent Film Festival Announces Selected Films

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.