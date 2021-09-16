The 10th Global Nonviolent Film Festival Announces Selected Films
Globalcinema.online guarantees worldwide distribution contracts to all selected movies.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nonviolent Film Festival has announced its Lineup. A total of 44 films (including 11 premieres) from 27 countries are selected in competition at this year’s Festival that takes place from September 23 to October 3.
Here is the complete list of Selected Films.
Celebrating it’s 10th annual edition, Global Nonviolent Film Festival is the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world.
This Festival is making history by guaranteeing worldwide distribution to all the participating films. After the event ends, the movies receive contracts of distribution that contain very advantageous financial terms from globalcinema.online that is a unique pay-per-view streaming channel available worldwide and showcasing films and documentaries that do not contain gratuitous violence. Globalcinema.online was founded by film producer Daria Trifu and film director Bruno Pischiutta.
The Festival’s Jury comprises Shamil Aliyev, Joe Chang, Elio Dell’Unto, Flynn Donovan, and Hamed Soleimanzadeh. Here are introduced the Jury Members.
The entire Festival will be broadcast on-line (including all competing films, trailers, and daily video presentations) at: www.globalnonviolentfilmfestival.com
The awards will be communicated in a video presentation broadcast on October 4.
The films are presented with photos, synopsis and director’s commentary in the 2021 issue of DARIA! magazine that is available at www.dariamagazine.com.
IndieActivity Magazine is a also a media partner of the Festival and it provides coverage during the event at www.indieactivity.com.
