Royalton MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 7:26 AM
STREET: I-91
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 64
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eric SURRELL
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dart
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jesse Roy
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Not Occupied
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Roy had stopped on Interstate 91 north near mile marker 64 for a flat tire on
his car. Surrell was driving in the northbound travel lane and just prior to
passing Roy's vehicle, reached down to adjust the radio in his car. Surrell's
vehicle drifted in to the breakdown lane and struck the left front fender and
tire of Roy's vehicle. Surrell was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled
stop in the break down lane just past Roy's vehicle. Both vehicles had to be
towed from the scene due to damage from the crash. Surrell was issued a ticket
for failing to maintain his lane.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _6034420_____ T23 VSA __1038_____
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.