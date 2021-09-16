Royalton MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B203036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 7:26 AM

STREET: I-91

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 64

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eric SURRELL

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jesse Roy

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Not Occupied

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Roy had stopped on Interstate 91 north near mile marker 64 for a flat tire on

his car. Surrell was driving in the northbound travel lane and just prior to

passing Roy's vehicle, reached down to adjust the radio in his car. Surrell's

vehicle drifted in to the breakdown lane and struck the left front fender and

tire of Roy's vehicle. Surrell was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled

stop in the break down lane just past Roy's vehicle. Both vehicles had to be

towed from the scene due to damage from the crash. Surrell was issued a ticket

for failing to maintain his lane.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _6034420_____ T23 VSA __1038_____

