2021 BHERC FAITH-BASED & INSPIRATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED & OPENS WITH POWERFUL NEW "GOD CHASERZ" DOC

Faith Based and Inspirational Festival God Chaserz If My People

Look for a varied selection of short and feature-length films that provide profound, entertaining, and inspirational content for a diverse global audience.

There is an important audience waiting to support Faith-Based and Inspirational films. BHERC wants to connect that audience with those films and filmmakers. It's exciting to be part of the effort.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President/Founder BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is proud to announce the final selections for the 2nd Annual BHERC Faith-Based & Inspirational Film Festival (FBIFF): Amplified. Curated from 1000 plus entries from across the globe, the selection committee programmed 34 films for this year's Festival. Initially scheduled to be a hybrid event, due to the rise in the Delta variant of the COVID – 19 virus, the Festival will be held online. Opening Saturday, September 18, and continues through Sunday, September 26, 2021, streaming 24/7 on www.BHERC.TV. Log on to www.BHERC.org to purchase tickets.

The FBIFF opening celebration spotlights the dynamic feature documentary, "God Chaserz," by Brinson Wright and Will Thomas on Saturday, September 18 at 4:00 PM PST. It is an electric and powerful story about five young men dedicated to Christ. Led by Brinson, they travel the world using their musical gifts of Christian Rap and Hip-Hop to change the world for Christ and impact everyone they meet. A Q and A with Brinson and the artists will follow the film. Moderated by Pastor Stephen Cue Jn-Marie, Pastor of the Row Church LA. During the opening, the audience will have an opportunity to meet this year's filmmakers.

While all of our films are outstanding, we have selected to spotlight the feature "If My People" Mark David Kennerly, Director for our closing program Sunday, September 26, 4:00 PM PST. This film deals effectively with racial reconciliation from the perspective of the church. "Given the troubling and persistent ugliness and sheer magnitude of racial unrest in America today, we felt this film provided an opportunity for discussion. Perhaps even the discovery of some solutions," stated john Forbes, BHERC Executive Director, and Festival Director.

The outstanding 2021 film selections include:

Aitxitxe (Grandpa), Markel Goikoetxea Markaida - Spanish Language;

All For Honnor, Brigid Turner;

Bobby, Cortez Mack, Daniel Merrick;

Dance! Andrea "Andy" Mangano;

Daring To Be Different, Marvin J Lowe;

Dead Talks, Chuck Anakwenze;

Dinner Table, Cortez Mack;

Farewell Motivational, Jeremy Lee, Amyna Price, Kiana Sheryl;

Fire Extinguisher (Extinctor), Rodrigo Sopeña, Joana Solnado - Spanish Language;

God Chaserz, Brinson Wright, and Will Thomas

Grace, Leslie Lanier;

Heavenly Paradigm, Elea Njume;

If My People, Mark David Kennerly

Inherited, Sekou Browne;

Kitchens of Freedom, Amber Silva, Sara Tracogna;

Muslimah's Guide to Marriage, Aminah Bakeer, and Abdul-Jabbaar;

One Binge, Daniel Henrich;

Otis' Dream, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Jason and Blue;

Our Fire, Travae Davis;

Paul - The Final Footsteps in Rome, Jermaine Coles;

Roots of the Race Amity Movement, William Smith;

Seasoned, Aretha Tatum;

Skin Like Mine (Animated), Tiffany Burgess and Stanley Aughtry;

Someone Worthy, Corbin Marshall and Jonathan Thomas;

Splitting Image, David A. Walker;

The Gift (El Regalo), Sebastian Lazo - Spanish Language;

The Littlest Angel, Romulo Mena;

The Nativity of Christ, Bruce Neibaur;

The Penitent Thief, Lucas Miles;

The Truth About Santa Claus, Tanya Huston;

Tomati, Esther Kemi Gbadamosi;

Twincerely Documentary, Dawn McGee;

Wade in the Water, Caio Levy Rodrigues;

Wildflowers, Noah Michael and Vincent-Blatter.

About the Festival

BHERC founded the FBIFF in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival had to be postponed until this year. The objective of the FBIFF is to build an audience for and promote and encourage the awareness, appreciation, and understanding of faith-based and inspirational films. Keeping with our theme, BHERC seeks to AMPLIFY the films and filmmakers of the Christian and Inspirational genre. Our mandate is to exhibit the most amazing faith-based and inspirational content we can find from every part of the world. "There is an important audience out there waiting to support faith-based and inspirational films. BHERC wants to connect that audience with those films and filmmakers," said Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC president and founder. Films are selected based on quality and originality, promoting a "Faith-based inspirational or family" narrative supporting the Black perspective. The Festival also encourages partnerships between secular and sacred professionals and institutions to develop cinematic tools for better living for the community.

About our Partners

What makes the BHERC FBIFF unique is the partnership with sacred and faith-based partners that share a common interest in promoting films to uplift the communities they serve. "We have the opportunity to encourage filmmakers who create and tell stories about faith and family, and that helps us do our work!" states Rev. William D. Smart, President, SCLC-SC, Los Angeles and Co-Pastor Christ Liberation Ministries. Los Angeles. "This year will be a compelling occasion with the extended dates and the growing need for hope and inspiration of every form." Other partners include:

Rev. John Cager, Ward AME, AME Ministers Alliance

Pastor Walter Contreras, National Latino Evangelical Coalitional,

Rev. James K. McKnight, Church of Christian Fellowship, Los Angeles,

Rev Jonathan Moseley, National Action Network, Western Region,

Rev. Kelvin Sauls, Community Health Councils/Former Senior Pastor, Holman United Methodist Church,

Pastor Najuma Smith Pollard, Word of Encouragement Community Church,

Rev. Thembekela Smart, Co-Pastor, Christ Liberation Ministries, Los Angeles

Rev. W. K. Tulloss, President, Baptist Ministers Conference,

Rev. James Thomas, Living Word, LA,

Pastor Patricia Strong-Fargas, Mt Salem/New Wave Church, LA.,

Elder Joe Paul, Jr., City of Refuge

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies are Complimentary to the public. Registration is required. Admission to the Festival is 15.00 and includes all events. Purchase tickets online at www.bherc.tv.

The festival streams 24/7 at www.bherc.Tv: Saturday, September 18 through Sunday, September 26, 2021. Check online for updates and detailed program information. Or call 310-284-3170.