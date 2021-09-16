AG Day celebrates everything New Mexico agriculture Sept. 25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 16, 2021

American Idol contestant, Las Cruces native to perform at family-friendly event

LAS CRUCES – Do you like free entertainment, giveaways, tasty food samples, family-friendly fun and live music? If so, you won’t want to miss the 2021 AG Day.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Pan American Center south parking lot and the Aggie Memorial Stadium northeast parking lot. Admission is free. Sept. 25 is also NMSU’s Homecoming celebration, with the “Aggies are back in action” theme. The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m., and the day culminates with the NMSU vs. Hawaii football game at 6 p.m.

AG Day is hosted by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico State University (NMSU) College of Agricultural, Environmental and Consumer Sciences (ACES). New Mexico Beef Council is this year’s title sponsor. AG Day will feature ACES departments’ exhibits, dozens of agricultural organizations, businesses, non-profits and student organizations.

The NMSU Alumni Association and AG Day organizers have joined forces to provide live entertainment. Las Cruces musician and American Idol contestant Dzaki Sukarno kicks off this year’s event at 2 p.m. Local artist LC DJ takes the stage from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sukarno is a 20-year-old NMSU student majoring in agricultural business. He has been singing, playing the guitar and practicing music nearly his entire life. This past spring, he earned the opportunity to appear on the hit reality television show “American Idol,” advancing to the second round and receiving national recognition and praise for his talents in the competition. He has a large following of fans on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he is known for his covers of popular country hits and singing original songs.

In addition to local musicians, there will be lots of fun for families to enjoy at AG Day. Groups such as the NMSU Therapeutic Riding Program and the NMSU Animal and Range Sciences department will provide pony and horse rides, along with a variety of farm animals and livestock that the public can interact with to learn more about. New Mexico Ag in the Classroom will have a fishing-pond game, while organizations such as New Mexico 4-H, NMSU Cooperative Extension Service and the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum will help educate the public about how agriculture is integrated into their communities and everyday lives. Attendees will also have the chance to sample New Mexico products, such as beef and dairy.

For more information about AG Day, visit https://www.nmda.nmsu.edu/ag-day/, email krgarcia@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2804.

