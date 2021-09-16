Another Forklift Training Facility Closes Due Too Covid
EINPresswire.com/ -- Things have really changed over the past year and a half with many companies struggling to stay afloat. Training facilities that offer forklift training is no exception. AI Forklift Training has been forced to close its doors to its training facility due to covid restrictions and we are not the only ones.
There is no consistency when it comes to what the government says you can and can’t do due to covid so many small businesses are struggling to find ways. With lack of funding, it is making it very difficult to keep businesses open during this difficult time.
AI Forklift Training has been forced to close it’s in person training facility because of the covid restrictions. We just can’t afford to keep a building open paying for electricity and rent and paying employees when there are no customers coming in. We receive phone calls from people wanting to take training, but we are unable to open our doors. So, what do we do?
We have had to concentrate on our online courses, so people are still able to get the training that they need to be a successful forklift operator, we have also been focusing on onsite forklift training that allows us to come to your facility and train your workers on site.
Too many small businesses are taking the brunt of these restrictions and are receiving no help from the government. Trying to keep the lights on is no longer an option for us and now as a result we have had no choice but to close our doors to in house learning, sell off our equipment and cut our losses and try to make it another way.
People need training, they can’t operate forklifts without it. and we try to help as many as we can to obtain there forklift certificates. More funding is needed to keep the small businesses going or more and more are having no choice but to close up shop.
I take great pride in being able to train people how to be safe forklift operators, knowing that when a person has taken our forklift course they leave fully trained and know they can be a safe operator. It’s sad that I will not be able to continue this type of training for people (least for now). It seems that for now covid is not going anyplace soon so we are unsure of what the future of training will look like, but I will tell you this, we will still offer the best onsite forklift training program available, we will continue to provide the best online training available. We will do whatever we can to make sure people get the best training they can.
We encourage everybody ready this that needs forklift training or any other type of training we provide to go to our website, take one of our training courses or invite us to your company and have us train your employees with the best forklift training available. You will not be disappointed when you choose AI Forklift Training to train your employees. www.aiforklifttraining.ca
Andy Igneczi
Andy Igneczi
AI Forklift Training Ltd.
+1 289-923-2463
