More than $1 Million Approved to Elevate Homes in Currituck County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $1,040,864 to improve disaster resilience in Currituck County. The grant will be used to pay for the elevation of seven flood-prone homes in Corolla, Grandy, Barco, Moyock, Grandy and Currituck. Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available as the result of a federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Because the homes are located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, they have a history of flooding from hurricanes and other storms. Elevating the homes to the Base Flood Elevation plus local freeboard requirements will interrupt the costly repetitive cycle of flood damage and repairs. The elevated structures will be placed on a range of possible foundations, specified by a licensed professional engineer during a feasibility study, and may include piles, columns, curtain walls with footings or concrete masonry units.

“Currituck County is pleased to accept Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds on behalf of these deserving families,” said Donald I. McRee, Jr., Interim County Manager/County Attorney. “The mitigation of repetitive loss properties is a priority of both the Outer Banks Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan and State of NC Hazard Mitigation Plan, and we are grateful for the opportunity to enhance our community resilience to coastal hazards.”

“The State appreciates continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the State, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. Supporting the elevation of these homes allows us to assist both the homeowners and the county simultaneously,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s cost share for this project is $780,648 and the state share is $260,216. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that create long-term solutions to reduce risks from repetitive hazards. A recent study by the National Institute of Building Sciences found that for every dollar spent on federal mitigation taxpayers save six dollars.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit NC DPS: Hurricane Florence 2018 and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency.gov and @FEMARegion4.