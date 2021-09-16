Smart Microgrid Controller Market to 2027 By Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type
Stratistics MRC report, Smart Microgrid Controller Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography
North America to see a lucrative growth in Smart Microgrid Controller Market during the forecast due to the rise in the adoption of renewable energy and distributed generation systems.”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Microgrid Controller Market is accounted for $6.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Significant growth in a range of distributed energy resources (DER) and growing government investments toward micro grid projects are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity regarding coordination between inverters from different vendors having different operational standards is restraining the market growth. A microgrid is a contiguous section of the network made up of interconnected Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and loads under common control. DERs can distribute renewables, storage devices, generators, electric vehicles, and demand response. Smart Microgrid controls can optimize the combination of DER power and loads to provide reliable and cost-effective operation for end users without human intervention. Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Microgrid Controller Market include CleanSpark Inc, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Automation Solutions, Encorp Inc, General Electric Company, Opus One Solutions Inc, PowerSecure Inc, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens AG and Spirae LLC.
— Stratistics MRC
Smart Microgrid Controller Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
