DHEC Names Good Pharmacy as Latest ‘Community Hero’ for Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 16, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has named Good Pharmacy in Rock Hill the newest recipients of the agency’s Community Hero award for its continued efforts to be a leader in making lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines available within its community.

From early on in the statewide vaccination rollout, Good Pharmacy has been a key partner in offering COVID-19 vaccines to the community. The pharmacy began administering its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 18, 2021, and continues to make getting your immunizations safe, easy, and convenient.

As of early September, Good Pharmacy had administered more than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines. The locally and family-owned pharmacy has been serving the Rock Hill area since 1963, and its trusted years of service within the community have helped increase vaccination confidence among customers.

The staff of Good Pharmacy in Rock Hill were presented with a DHEC Community Hero award on Sept. 15, 2021. The small, family owned pharmacy has administered more than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines and continues to support lifesaving vaccination efforts throughout the Rock Hill community.

“Some of our long-term customers actually volunteered to come in and help us with some of the paperwork. My sister and I could not have done this without the staff and the volunteers,” said Alton Hyatt, Good Pharmacy part-owner. “We are committed to getting everyone vaccinated and we push that constantly with casual friends, close friends, the community: we need to get vaccinated. We’re very community-oriented and we want to help people. That’s our philosophy.”

While DHEC is the state’s lead public health agency, it can’t defeat COVID-19 alone. South Carolina needs the help, support, and ideas from partners across the state to enhance access to COVID-19 education, testing, and vaccines within our communities. Some heroes have sprung into action and their examples serve as a guide for others to follow.

“Every member of the staff has made a personal commitment to help their neighbors, and it’s truly become a mission for the folks here. You can tell when you talk to them,” said DHEC Board Member Rick Lee. “I think it would be worthwhile for other small pharmacies to actually come and see how the process runs because, when you’re moving large numbers of people through for vaccinations, you’ve got to be very systematic and organized. And these folks here have the paperwork and recordkeeping and the shot administration down to a science.”

Learn more about Good Pharmacy, located at1237 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, at goodpharmacy.com.

