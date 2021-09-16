Insights on $26.09 Bn Mushroom Cultivation Market to 2027 Featuring Fujishukin, Hirano, Mycelia, Smithy
Mushroom Cultivation Market - Mounting expenditure of mushroom and current cultivation methods in Asia Pacific to see lucrative growth during the forecast period”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is accounted for $16.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as the multifunctionality of mushrooms and cost-effectiveness connected with the cultivation of mushrooms are propelling the market growth. However, lack of improvised mushroom farm management practices is hampering the market growth. Based on the type, the button mushroom segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is an extensively consumed mushroom type across the globe and can certainly present several healthiness advantages. In almost all the main mushroom manufacturing countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the US, and Poland it is commercially developed. Some of the key players profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, Lambert Spawn, and Polar Shiitake Oy.
Types Covered:
• Oyster Mushroom
• Button Mushroom
• Shiitake Mushroom
• Portobello Mushroom
• Other Types
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Online
• Offline
Applications Covered:
• Cushions
• Bedding
