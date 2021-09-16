2021 Cylynt Connect: Achieving Zero Dark Usage of Your Software Products
Registration for the premier event for software monetization, anti-piracy, cybersecurity, license compliance, and data privacy technologies is now open.
We are grateful to work with so many of the top industry players and executives who give their time and bring their expertise to the event and provide attendees with such a rich insight.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 Cylynt Connect is now open for registrations and is a must-attend event for all those working in software monetization, anti-piracy, cybersecurity, license compliance, and data privacy technologies.
Now in its eighth year, this annual summit features panel discussions and presentations, bringing together leading authorities on the technical, legal, and business aspects of software usage.
This year’s format will be a mix of virtual and in-person sessions. The virtual two-hour sessions will run in October and will cover themes focusing on the most up-to-date developments in anti-piracy technology, business issues, and legal insights through real-world case studies, tangible strategies and best practices, and interactive Q&A sessions. Further in-person events are planned for December, travel restrictions permitting.
Participants include license compliance professionals, software developers, corporate attorneys and senior executives in sales, marketing, product management, finance, and operations. The sessions provide attendees with insight into approaches to maximize revenue from their on-premise software, to gain a better understanding of how their software is being used, and share the opportunity to learn from experts about best practices and developing continuous improvement.
This year's theme launches Cylynt’s new mission, Zero Dark Usage, which combines Cylynt’s expertise in revealing and illuminating illegal (and legal) software usage that would otherwise be ‘dark’ to software companies with analysis that yields actionable insights to drive revenue recovery. Cylynt is well-established in this arena, as the leading software antipiracy, license compliance, and cybersecurity experts, the Cylynt platform is trusted by some of the world’s top software companies for enhanced business intelligence and globally is protecting around $50 billion of software assets.
“The agenda for this year’s event features a host of leading authorities to discuss the burning issues, so we are already seeing a great deal of interest,” commented Graham Kill, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cylynt Group. “We are grateful to work with so many of the top industry players and executives who give their time and bring their expertise to the event and provide attendees with such a rich insight into - in many cases - how they have transformed their own operations.”
“While last year’s summit was 100% virtual and we had record attendance, it is hoped that we can also follow up the virtual events with some in-person events, as these are always very well-received giving attendees fantastic networking opportunities with our industry experts, so please stay tuned for those too.”
About Cylynt
Cylynt provides SaaS based anti-piracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their IP and clients are currently realizing an ROI of 9:1. Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation.
