The first digital Sound Night "Next Level": live, free and no registration required Saturday, 18 September 2021, 5 p.m.: The countdown has begun

Stuttgart . Next Saturday, 18 September 2021, is the date of the first ever high-power engine concert on the World Wide Web: The first digital Porsche Sound Night "Next Level". At 5 p.m., the Porsche Museum will start the engines of 20 selected racing vehicles and series production cars from the company’s collection. The interactive live event is free of charge and open to everyone, without prior registration. The event will be broadcast to all countries around the globe in German, English and French via the website www.soundnacht.porsche.de. The Sound Night can also be followed live via the Porsche channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.

In addition to the sonic artistry of the four-wheeled performers, it is all about the memories and anecdotes of those who have taken part in the successes of Porsche during its motorsport history. Past and present racing drivers and engineers such as Walter Röhrl, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Norbert Singer, Rudi Lins, Valentin Schäffer, Pascal Wehrlein, Roland Kussmaul and Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard will be reporting from two important Porsche locations. Both the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen and the Weissach Development Centre will be the setting for this unique sound spectacle. Highlights from today’s racing activities will also be making an appearance. The Sound Night will be hosted by Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber, TV motoring presenter Matthias Malmedie and Anna Fleischhauer.

The Porsche Museum will also be offering its visitors another highlight on Sunday, 19 September. On the forecourt of the museum, some of the vehicles that were used at the Sound Night will be on display throughout the day. All the information can be found on the museum’s homepage at www.porsche.com/Museum and www.porsche.com.

