Air Defense Systems Market – Top Industry Segments Analyzed in Latest Research Report by AMR
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Defense Systems Market Outlook – 2027
The nature of modern warfare has changed with the arrival of more lethal, stealthy, and agile threats. Such change in nature of warfare has enabled countries to invest in defensive expenditure, which has resulted in the development of various air defense systems. Air defense systems are used to take defensive measures to nullify incoming targets such as enemy’s aircraft (fighter jets, air refuelers, and so on), missiles (both nuclear & conventional), and unmanned aerial vehicles. The air defense system acts as a anti weapon system for all incoming air threats and is also used for several operations, including air space surveillance with the help of its radars & electro-optic sensors. At present, major companies across the globe are investing heavily in the advancement of air defense systems. For instance, in 2018, Lockheed Martin (an aerospace & defense company, headquartered in Washington U.S.A) invested 1.3 billion USD in R&D of air defense systems.
The key players analyzed in the report include BAE Systems., Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, IAI, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, MBDA, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and ASELSAN A.?.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
Due to COVID-19 situation,the R&D in air defense system has been hampereddue to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.
Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in the defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in the air defense system market.
Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely affected growth of rocket propulsion market, as demand for supportive weapons such as missiles are also affected.
Demand may rise extensively in global air defense systems market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Increase in defense expenditure for the development of air defense systems, increase in procurements of air defense systems, changing nature of warfare, and growth in geopolitical instabilities across the globe are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global air defense systems market. However, high costs involved in the development of air defense systems and international policies regarding transfer of weapons are restraining the growth of the air defense systems market.Contrarily, technological advancement in the air defense systemsis expected to contribute further in the growth of global air defense systems market.
Increase in procurements of air defense systems
Due to rise in regional conflicts between countries & for security needs, several countries are procuring advance air defense systems for their defense forces. For instance, in July 2019, Turkey has started receiving parts of air defense system, named S-400 from Russia. Moreover, India is expected to start receiving S-400 systems from end of 2021, which is the part of India’s 5.43 billion USD deal with Russia for the 5 S-400 regiments. Hence, such increase in procurement of air defense systems by several countries will drive the growth of the global air defense systems market.
