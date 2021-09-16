Global Mouse Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Mouse Market 2021-2030

Mouse Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Mouse Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the mouse market is expected to grow from $17.37 billion in 2020 to $19.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rising prevalence of gamers using the mouse for gaming is a key factor driving the growth of the mouse market.

The mouse market consists of sales of mouses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mouses, which are computer peripheral equipment used to add input functionality to a computer. A mouse is a handheld hardware input device that controls a cursor in a graphical user interface (GUI) and can move and select text, icons, files, and folders. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Mouse Market

The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the mouse market. The implementation of new technology such as the radio frequency mouse has led to an increase in the use of these devices across different industries. For instance, in May 2019, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse equipped with the latest Hero 16K sensor. With 11 programmable keys, this new high-end wireless gaming mouse can be programmed to perform unique actions or run macros based on requirements.

Global Mouse Market Segments:

The global mouse market is further segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-use and geography.

By Product Type: Wired, Wireless

By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Supermarket, Direct Store

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global mouse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mouse Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mouse global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global mouse market, mouse global market share, mouse global market players, mouse global market segments and geographies, mouse global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The mouse global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Mouse Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Mouse Market Organizations Covered: Logitech International S.A, Razer Inc, Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, SteelSeries, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Apple Inc, A4TECH, Madcatz, Samsung Group, AZIO Corp., Rapoo, ASUS, Aulacn, Fuhlen, Lbots, Corsair, Roccat, Mionix.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

