Parking Lots and Garages Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Parking Lots and Garages Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the parking lots and garages market is expected to grow from $85.97 billion in 2020 to $94.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $118.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The lack of sufficient parking due to rising motor vehicles use in developing economies is expected to drive the global parking lots and garages market.

The parking lots and garages market consists of sales of parking lots and garages services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in operating parking lots and parking garages. These establishments provide temporary parking services for motor vehicles, usually on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Parking Lots and Garages Market

The wireless smart parking sensor for detecting parking space occupancy is an emerging trend in the global parking lots and garages market. The Parking Lot Sensor (PLS) senses and records occupancy of parking space, allowing active parking lots management functionality such as search, navigation, and reservation. The sensors help in the effective management of parking spaces in cities. For instance, BOSCH recently launched a parking lot sensor that utilizes the LoRaWAN protocol for wireless communication. This sensor helps in guided and regulated parking, which removes traffic limitations.

Global Parking Lots and Garages Market Segments:

The global parking lots and garages market is further segmented based on type, site, technology and geography.

By Type: Airport Parking And Garages, Events And Venues (Stadiums For Sporting Events), Healthcare Parking, Hospitality Parking, Municipal Parking, Office Parking, University Parking, Retails Parking, Residential Parking

By Site: Off Street, On Street

By Technology: Smart Parking using IoT, Automation

By Geography: The global parking lots and garages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Parking Lots and Garages Market Organizations Covered: SP Plus Corporation, LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC, ABM Industries Inc, Ace Parking Management Inc, Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, Park24, Wilson Parking.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

