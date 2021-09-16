The Transformer Winding Industry Is Shaped By Technology And Increase In EV Demand

Transformer Winding Market Report - COVID-19 Growth And Change Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market. Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2021, BTSR International, an Italy-based manufacturer of electronic sensors for quality control in manufacturing, launched its CWF 2000 device based on multi-patented system technology. Its design and execution enable it to feed the wire consistently and uniformly, regardless of the wire's speed, which is linked to the machine speed and coil size, as well as the coil section or shape.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years. In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle. Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply. The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales increased to 2.1 million in 2019, representing a 40% year-on-year increase. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.

The global transformer winding machines market size is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the transformer winding machines market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The transformer winding machines market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

In June 2021, KAMIC Group AB, a Sweden-based company that manufactures communication equipment acquired Talema Group for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, KAMIC Group AB expands its geographical presence which adds value to the existing business. Talema Group is a US-based manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors, and chokes with associated design work.

Major players covered in the global transformer winding industry are SILMEK SRL, ACME Electronics, Synthesis Winding Technologies, Sagar Industries, Specific Mechatronics, Transwind Technologies, Tesca Technologies, Keshav Precision Products, KB Machineries, Young Technocrafts, Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd, Transwind Technologies, Sanghani Electricals, Associated Technocrats, and H. K. Enterprises.

North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2020. The regions covered in the transformer winding machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global transformer winding machines market report is segmented by type into automatic, semi-automatic, manual, by application into power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, others.

Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), By Application (Power, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides transformer winding market overview, forecast transformer winding market size and growth for the whole market, transformer winding machines market segments, and geographies, transformer winding machines market trends, transformer winding market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

