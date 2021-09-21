Patrick Kilpatrick to bring new face to film
Kilpatrick to debut a new look for his upcoming filmsLOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Kilpatrick, following his rewarding Gubernatorial campaign ride, is in preparation for two upcoming films.
Always looking to greater embody a character, Kilpatrick is going under the knife to subtly change his appearance to portray a supremely vain character. Through the finest cosmetic surgery available, Kilpatrick will literally bring a new face to film.
‘I believe the Universe provides you with the exact equipment to manifest your ultimate purpose, provided you give it 1001%. I think of this as akin to Robert De Niro gaining 60 lbs for his seminal performance in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Raging Bull’. I’ve never accepted limitations to creativity in any film, screenwriting, teaching, financing, or distribution endeavor. We intend to get it done for our clients, our audience, and the electorate of California and the nation - just as we always have with 200+ films and hit tv shows with Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, James Cameron, Tom Cruise, Naomi Watts, and a host of other significant artists.’
This metamorphosis is for two upcoming films.
Firstly, Kilpatrick will be bringing his skills to 'GInger', a faith-based drama feature film shooting next week.
The second is the latest installment in the successful ‘Borrowed Time’ franchise directed by Alan Delabie, According to Delabie, Patrick is ‘Manifesting complete vanity and narcissism for this role’. He is joined in the cast by Costas Mandylor, Louis Mandylor, Matthias Hues, and Billy Blanks. The film is being shot on location in Belgium.
Once he is wrapped, Patrick is off with his beautiful wife on their postponed honeymoon. A journey through the heart of Europe.
Patrick will then embark on international talent agency meetings in England and a film media consultancy journey in Nigeria, with a return to America for a family wedding in Virginia.
Back in the states, Kilpatrick will be observing the 2022 Gubernatorial campaign and LAs Mayor’s race.
Kilpatrick is irrepressibly energetic.
