STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP investigates death in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Wednesday night, Sept. 15, 2021, in the town of Killington.

Police received a call at about 7:10 p.m. regarding the death, which occurred inside a vehicle along U.S. Route 4 in the vicinity of the intersection with West Hill Road. Members of the Vermont State Police, including detectives with the Major Crime Unit, the Crime Scene Search Team, and troopers from the Field Force Division, responded to the scene.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Preliminary information indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and continued investigation. The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Some minor traffic delays may occur along U.S. Route 4 during the continuing investigation, and motorists are asked to drive with caution when passing through the area.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

