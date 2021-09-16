Book Talk with “Voices of Hawaii” Author Jane Marshall Goodsill

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register here

Jane Marshall Goodsill was born and raised on Oahu. In her career as a licensed professional counselor, she listened to thousands of hours of personal stories. With this passion of “talking story” and a desire to know more about father Marshall Goodsill’s legal career after his passing in 2004, Jane began collecting oral histories of individuals who were hired, mentored, trained, or worked with him. In the process, they told Jane stories not only of her father but of their own lives, how they got to Hawaii, and the passion they found in practicing law. From these unique conversations, her book Voices of Hawai’i was born.

In our talk story hour with Jane, she will share comments made by interviewees, ranging on the topics of:

Civility and the Law – Chief Justice Ronald Moon and attorney David Fairbanks

The Expense of a Slow Judiciary – Chief Justice Ronald Moon

Ripples of the Great Depression in Hawaiʻi

The 1933 SEC Act – Need for Lawyers in Hawaiʻi

The Passion of Lawyers – Raymond Tam, Tom Williams, Mitch D’Olier, Jim Case, Moses Haia, Willson Moore, Raymond Okada, Frank Padgett, Randy Roth, Kelvin Taketa, Bill Tam, and Jeff Watanabe

Learn more about Jane Marshall Goodsill and Voices of Hawaiʻi

