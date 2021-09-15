Arizona Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September 15 through October 15, 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month in Arizona to celebrate Hispanic culture and recognize the many ways Arizonans of Hispanic descent help our state thrive.

“Our state is home to more than 2.3 million Arizonans of Hispanic descent, whose contributions in public service, public safety, health care, business, art and so much more help foster opportunity and growth throughout Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “This Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate and recognize the many ways Arizona’s Hispanic communities strengthen our economy, enrich our culture and help make our state the greatest place to live, work and build a family. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, Arizona!”

WHEREAS, for more than a century, Arizona has celebrated a diverse culture, and today, Hispanics make up nearly one-third of the state’s population; and

WHEREAS, the Hispanic community is a dynamic, valued part of our society and a vital contributor to our economy, with an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and an unwavering belief in the American dream; and

WHEREAS, the prosperity of our State and Nation is closely tied to the success of our citizens of Hispanic heritage, who are a significant and growing segment of our population and who contribute in every aspect of Arizona life, while preserving the unique customs and traditions of their ancestors; and

WHEREAS, Hispanic culture shapes the Arizona experience and influences our art, literature, music, food, and faith, thereby enriching our State; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics have earned our Nation’s highest military decorations and played a significant role in our academic, scientific, legal, political and artistic communities.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona do hereby proclaim September 15 - October 15, 2021 as

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

and call upon the citizens of Arizona to celebrate the talents, culture and spirit of Hispanic heritage.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this Twenty-Seventh day of August in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-One, and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Sixth.

