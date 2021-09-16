ENDOPRO MAGAZINE THRICE RECOGNIZED AS FOLIO: AWARDS FINALIST
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, EndoPro Magazine, the leading publication for endoscopy professionals, has been selected as a finalist for the FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, this time chosen as a finalist three times.
EndoPro Magazine was chosen in the category of B2B Single Article—Healthcare/Medical/Nursing. The articles selected as finalists are:
- “Opening Doors: How Mentorships Improve Healthcare,” by Lisa Hewitt, MA
- “East Meets West: Chinese Medicine and GI Health,” by Lisa Hewitt, MA
- “Planning a New Endoscopy Department in 2020,” by John Fowler, AIA, EDAC, LEED AP
"Being chosen as a finalist three times in one year is just awesome," said Bill Eikost, president and publisher at 7 Toes Media, the parent company for EndoPro Magazine. “We’re honored to again be finalists for the Eddie Awards,” Eikost said. “Each of our nominees’ work is indicative of the editorial quality we strive for. It’s extremely important to our team that we provide the most relevant and helpful information possible to our hard-working readers in the endoscopy industry.”
For almost three decades, FOLIO: has been recognizing the best in B2B and consumer magazine publishing. The Folio: awards span print and digital media, with the Eddies honoring the best in editorial and the Ozzies honoring the best in design. The winners will be announced at the 2021 FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards Gala on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.
About EndoPro Magazine
EndoPro Magazine is produced by a team of publishing experts with more than 75 years of collective experience in healthcare and endoscopy publishing. EndoPro is the go-to source for timely and relevant practice and procedure guidance that endoscopy professionals need to protect their institutions, patients and fellow healthcare workers. For more information, contact Bill Eikost at (877) 519-9592 x101 or email Bill.Eikost@7ToesMedia.com. www.endopromag.com.
About FOLIO:
The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by FOLIO: the information resource that publishing executives turn to for news analysis, commentary, and thought leadership in driving business strategy, value creation and revenue growth. FOLIO: delivers this insight across several newsletters, social media communities, special reports and live events. For more information, visit www.Foliomag.com.
Bill Eikost
