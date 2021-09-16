SF Aquarium wins 2021 CalTravel Sustainability Award

Aquarium of the Bay/BayEcotarium President & CEO George Jacob stands with the 2021 CALTRAVEL Sustainability Advocate Award, presented to the Aquarium for its resilience through 14 months of closure due to the pandemic

Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay was the winner of the 2021 California Travel associations Sustainability Award.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Jacob, President and CEO of the Aquarium received the honors winning the Sustainability Advocacy Award at the 38th Award Ceremony held at Paséa Hotel and Spa in Huntington Beach, attended by 350 PAC destinations from across California presided over the Cal Travel President and CEO Barb Newton.

The 2021 Summit brought together California’s travel and tourism leaders from destination marketing organizations, cities, hotels, attractions, airports, rental car companies, marketing companies, industry associations, universities and other organizations to learn from the pandemic and look to a resilient future. Jacob also addressed a panel on new museums and cultural destinations in the making in California, that currently top $5 billion in capital investments.

The Sustainability Advocate Award Recognizes a person or organization that has successfully reduced waste, improved recycling, or managed travel impacts in a way that inspires others to improve their own practices.

Home to over 24,000 animals from 200+ species, most native to the San Francisco Bay and California Coast, California's only Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay operates as a green business with a mission to enable climate action and ocean conservation on global and local scales, through actionable change. Education is at the core of the mission as well, as the Aquarium provides free programs to thousands students of Bay Area school districts each year!

The aquarium managed to secure funding through the pandemic, developed new programs such as virtual tours, weekly live streams, specialty dive certifications, released two books on the future of museums, led master planning and concept development initiatives for national aquariums in Norway and Jamaica, and launched a brand new division EcoXpeditions to destinations around the world focused on marine conservation! This past April, the organization celebrated 40 years of environmental advocacy with policy advocacy by the Bay Institute and 25 years of Ocean Conservation at the Aquarium. President & CEO George Jacob is also currently leading the transformation of the aging aquarium into the first of its kind Climate Resilience and Ocean Conservation Living Museum.