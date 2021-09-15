Hoyer Statement Following House Committee Markups of the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after thirteen House committees

completed their markups for the Build Back Better Act:

“I want to thank all thirteen committees ​given instructions in this process for reporting recommendations within their jurisdictions for the Build Back Better Act. I also want to express my gratitude and admiration for the hardworking committee staff who sacrificed sleep and, in many cases, time with their families this summer in order to make sure that this critical legislation reflects Democrats’ focus on helping Americans access opportunity and achieve real economic security. We will continue our work on this legislation in the coming days, as we take action to deliver on President Biden's plan to Build Back Better."