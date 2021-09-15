Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,499 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement Following House Committee Markups of the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after thirteen House committees completed their markups for the Build Back Better Act:

“I want to thank all thirteen committees ​given instructions in this process for reporting recommendations within their jurisdictions for the Build Back Better Act. I also want to express my gratitude and admiration for the hardworking committee staff who sacrificed sleep and, in many cases, time with their families this summer in order to make sure that this critical legislation reflects Democrats’ focus on helping Americans access opportunity and achieve real economic security. We will continue our work on this legislation in the coming days, as we take action to deliver on President Biden's plan to Build Back Better."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement Following House Committee Markups of the Build Back Better Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.