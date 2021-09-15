Submit Release
FWC seeks public input on beach-nesting birds draft guidelines

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public feedback on draft Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four state-listed beach-nesting bird species including the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer. Once approved the guidelines will be part of Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.

Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines are intended to provide information on rule requirements as they relate to permitting. They also provide information on the species’ range, survey methodology and voluntary practices that can benefit the species.

All four species of state-listed beach-nesting birds are included in one set of draft guidelines, which is now available for review and comment.

Key information included in the guidelines will be presented at four public webinars. The webinars also offer an opportunity for public questions and feedback. Each webinar will offer the same information.

Webinars are scheduled for the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m. (ET)
  • Thursday, Sept. 23, 3-4 p.m. (ET)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-7 p.m. (ET)
  • Monday, Oct. 11, noon-1 p.m. (ET)

Participation in the webinars will require access to a computer or access to a telephone for audio-only access.

To learn more about how to attend the webinars visit: MyFWC.com/Shorebirds. Once available, a copy of the webinar presentation and draft guidelines will also be available on the website.

Written comments will be accepted between Sept. 17 and Oct. 17, 2021. Email comments to Imperiled@MyFWC.com. If you would like to comment but are unable to do so in the specified timeframe, or if you require an alternate format in which to comment or review the draft guidelines, contact Imperiled@MyFWC.com.

For more information about Florida’s shorebirds, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds.

