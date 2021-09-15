Submit Release
DeJuan Ford Taking Filmmaking to Another Level with the “First Lady” Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While underachievers exist, the idea of overachievement is nothing but a pipe-dream; a myth that many have decided to come to terms with for several personal reasons. When indeed, the idea of overachieving is somebody’s reality of underachievement and the need to put in more effort. For some, at the height of their achievement lies the need and thirst for more success; the constant need to replicate past success and to even exceed them is the force that drives many peoples, especially those in the creative industry. And after the successful releases of the First Lady series, Filmmaker DeJuan Ford wakes up every day with the desire to do more and never stop doing what he loves.

DeJuan Ford is a seasoned actor, filmmaker, executive producer, and the founder of Faim Films and DeJuan Ford Productions; two Independent Film Production Companies based out of Detroit MI. Before creativity got in the way and entrepreneurship came calling, DeJuan worked odd jobs and for minimum wage, having learned from a young age that dedication coupled with hard work is the most dominant recipe for success. As a successful actor and entertainment entrepreneur, DeJuan has successfully transformed from the ‘cable guy to the guy everyone aspires to be like and many drawing inspirations from. And fresh from premiering his latest project, “First Lady 3”, the third installment of the “First Lady” series, DeJuan believes he has delivered his best work yet and is therefore leaving no stone unturned in getting the movie to the right audience.

Although First Lady 3 may have ticked all the boxes out of all movies to have come out of DeJuan Ford Production in terms of screenplay, the storyline and the behind-the-scene efforts, DeJuan has not forgotten about his days of humble beginning, which saw him churn out quality movies which announced him as “the new kid on the block.” He described his purpose in the film industry as more significant than just appearing on the screen as an actor. Instead, he made as many differences and influences as possible to leave an indelible mark on the industry. DeJuan’s first effort as a filmmaker was “True Story,” an unreleased 2016 project which was all he needed to push for more as he pursued his dreams tenaciously. Since then, he has added “McGraw Ave,” “Indictment: Who is Jonathan Carter?” and the critically acclaimed “First Lady” series. DeJuan is on course to cementing his place as a legendary filmmaker.

According to DeJuan, his sojourn into filmmaking began as a dream; he recalled a childhood where he grew up in a movie theater where his mother used to work. Therefore, seeing him pursue a career in filmmaking came as no surprise to anyone because his love for art has always been evident. “My purpose in this industry is bigger than just being an actor.” He said of his intention, and even when his first attempt at production went unreleased, he was undeterred and decided to keep pushing, “I plan on shooting that film again,” he notes. “It’s arguably still my favorite script.”

