Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,497 in the last 365 days.

Judicial branch announces Constitution Day webpage

TOPEKA—The Kansas judicial branch is joining organizations across Kansas and the United States recognizing Constitution Day to remind people of the important role the U.S. Constitution had in our nation’s founding and continues to have in our day-to-day lives. 

Constitution Day is September 17, and it marks the beginning of Constitution Week, which runs through September 23.  

The judicial branch created the Constitution Day webpage to give visitors a path to a variety of sources, all of which share perspectives on how the U.S. Constitution came to be, how it shaped our government, and why it’s still relevant 234 years after it was written. 

“As a judge, I am asked to think about how the rights and protections given to citizens by our Constitution apply to specific scenarios, so I appreciate that we set aside time each year to reexamine its enduring influence,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “I hope Kansans use this resource to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Constitution and its promises.” 

The judicial branch Constitution Day webpage includes links to quizzes a person can take to test how well he or she knows the Constitution, learning resources for students, instructional resources for teachers, Constitution Day events in Kansas, and other websites that provide even more information about this pivotal document. 

You just read:

Judicial branch announces Constitution Day webpage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.