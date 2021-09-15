North Idaho Timber Group reopens lands closed due to wildfire risks

The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Stimson Lumber Company, is opening access to private timberlands offered through Idaho Fish and Games’ private land access Large Tracts Program.

Forest conditions are improving with recent rain and cooler temperatures. Some individual areas of North Idaho Timber Group lands with ongoing high fire risk, will remain closed.

Closed areas will have signs indicating they remain closed to public access. As always, camping and warming fires are not allowed on any of North Idaho Timber Group timberlands, and the companies requests that the public review access guidelines prior to visiting.

Additional information on the companies’ public access program can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/access/large-tracts.

The North Idaho Timber Group lands are available for public access under lease agreements between Fish and Game and private landowners. It is critical that hunters, anglers and other recreationists know and abide by the landowners' rules in order to continue having access to their lands.