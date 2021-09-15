Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,520 in the last 365 days.

North Idaho Timber Group reopens lands closed due to wildfire risks

The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Stimson Lumber Company, is opening access to private timberlands offered through Idaho Fish and Games’ private land access Large Tracts Program. 

Forest conditions are improving with recent rain and cooler temperatures. Some individual areas of North Idaho Timber Group lands with ongoing high fire risk, will remain closed.

Closed areas will have signs indicating they remain closed to public access. As always, camping and warming fires are not allowed on any of North Idaho Timber Group timberlands, and the companies requests that the public review access guidelines prior to visiting.

Additional information on the companies’ public access program can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/access/large-tracts.

The North Idaho Timber Group lands are available for public access under lease agreements between  Fish and Game and private landowners. It is critical that hunters, anglers and other recreationists know and abide by the landowners' rules in order to continue having access to their lands. 

 

You just read:

North Idaho Timber Group reopens lands closed due to wildfire risks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.