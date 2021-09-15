I-95/Route 1 Toll Amnesty Program to Begin October 1

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will be offering a three-month amnesty program for toll violators to resolve their toll debt for a fraction of the cost. Senate Joint Resolution 5, passed by the Delaware General Assembly, established the toll amnesty program for eligible toll violations on Route 1 and I-95. Anyone with outstanding toll violations incurred on Route 1 or I-95 between January 1, 2014 and April 30, 2020 is eligible to participate in the toll amnesty program. From October 1 through December 31, 2021, civil penalties will be waived for outstanding toll violations if tolls due plus an amnesty fee are paid.

Starting October 1, letters will be mailed to the registered owners of approximately 640,000 vehicles with unpaid toll violations and civil penalties to notify them of the waiver period. Those with outstanding violations are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this unique amnesty program, which will only be offered for a limited time. To participate in this program or for more information, visit de.gov/tollamnesty for Frequently Asked Questions, online payment portal access, support resources, and more.

Governor John Carney, who signed the legislation creating the toll amnesty program on Friday, commented, “This 90-day toll amnesty program will help DelDOT collect unpaid tolls and provide relief for motorists who have outstanding violations from traveling I-95 and Route 1. These programs have been successful in resolving these debts in other states, and I encourage anyone with violations to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“The tolls on Route 1 are there to help cover the cost of keeping our roads safe and in good working order. Unfortunately, close to $143 million owed by toll scofflaws is now going uncollected with some drivers facing thousands of dollars in fines and fees for $1 violations,” said Senator Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, the prime sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 5. “I want to thank DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski, Controller General Ruth Ann Jones, and Governor John Carney for working with me and others to create a three-month amnesty program that will have a positive impact for all parties involved.”

Jana Simpler, Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, said “Through this program, eligible participants have the opportunity to settle their accounts for a fraction of the amount owed. In preparation, please ensure your current vehicle registration address on file with the Division is accurate.”

After December 31, 2021, full resolution of any outstanding toll violations will require payment of all civil penalties.

Route 1 and I-95 register 70.6 million toll transactions annually, and about one million of those result in a violation. Of those violations, about 623,000 motorists have between one and ten violations.