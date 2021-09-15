Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement on Legislature’s 2021 PFD Decision

Following the Alaska Legislature’s decision today to appropriate only $1100 for the 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement.

“In a year when the Alaska Permanent Fund earned almost $20 billion, and the total value of the fund exceeds $83 billion, there are members of the legislature that would love to eliminate the PFD, and grow government, regardless of the harm it would cause Alaskans. Our state is still dealing with the economic ramifications of this virus, the distractions of employment issues, the lack of available workers and the disruptions to the supply chains. While we continue to debate the fiscal future of this state, the people of Alaska need help now.

On one hand, a veto of this half measure would seem appropriate, but at this stage of the game that would aid and abet those that don’t care about individual Alaskans, small businesses and the economy. As a result, I will not veto this partial PFD, but will call the legislature back into session October 1 to get the rest of this year’s PFD and to solve the state’s financial problems with a complete fiscal plan.”

A copy of the Fourth Special Session Proclamation is attached to this press release.

