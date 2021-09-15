New York Festivals Honors NBC Sports’ Molly Solomon with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award
NBC Sports veteran Molly Solomon’s illustrious career will be celebrated as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at a virtual ceremony on October 12th.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Television & Film Awards will honor Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production and Executive Producer for the Golf Channel with the eleventh annual New York Festivals® Lifetime Achievement Award.

The New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes prominent industry leaders, innovators, and driving forces in the broadcast industry whose accomplishments have advanced their field and made a lasting impression on the industry.
“Thank you to the New York Festivals for the Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s an honor to be recognized among pioneers in our industry. It’s a dream job working at NBC Sports and Olympics covering the biggest sporting events across the world, working alongside the most talented team of announcers and production colleagues. I wouldn’t be here without each and every one of them.”—Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production & Executive Producer, Golf Channel
NBC Sports veteran Molly Solomon’s illustrious career will be celebrated as the New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at a virtual ceremony taking place on October 12th at 6pm.
Molly Solomon’s impressive career trajectory in the world of sports production spans three decades. Since November 2019, Ms. Solomon has been responsible for all day-to-day editorial production of NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Games, as well as Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. She has worked on 11 Olympics for NBC Sports including the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, she also serves as Executive Producer of GOLF Channel, a position she has held since 2012.
Ms. Solomon became the first woman to serve as executive producer for a national sports network with her appointment at GOLF Channel. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President of Content and Executive Producer, GOLF Channel, and oversaw all aspects of production and programming, including tournament coverage, news, original productions, and operations. Solomon worked closely with media rights partners to elevate prestigious golf championships, including THE PLAYERS, The Open, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and the new FedExCup Playoffs, as well as launching new events, such as the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She also oversaw the network’s production of golf’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.
From 2006-2012 Solomon served as the Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympics and was involved in every facet of production and planning, including program development, operational planning and the hiring and assigning of on-air talent and production staff. She produced figure skating at the 2010 Vancouver Games, as well as the Opening Ceremony and primetime show for the 2012 London Games.
During the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, Solomon was the coordinating producer of NBC’s Olympic cable coverage. Previously, she served as a feature producer and associate director with NBC Olympics. She began her NBC career in 1990 as one of two Olympic researchers for NBC’s Emmy Award-winning coverage of the Barcelona Games in 1992.
Other accomplishments between her Olympic assignments include extensive involvement with many NBC Sports productions. Solomon served as the studio show producer during USA Network’s coverage of the US Open and NBC’s “Late Night Wimbledon” show (1998-2002 and 2005-07). Other assignments have included serving as the co-producer of the NBA on NBC studio show for two years. She also worked extensively on NBC Sports’ golf production for six years (1993-99).
A 13-time Emmy Award-winner, Ms. Solomon won a Gracie Award from the American Women in Radio & Television for her Beijing Olympics work. She was also a producer on NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony, which won a prestigious Peabody Award. Solomon was named “Woman of the Year” by WISE (Women in Sports Events) in 2008, was named to the Sports Business Journal’s prestigious “Forty Under 40” list, honoring the best young talent in the business, among other industry honors.
A Phi Beta Kappa member, Solomon graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in with a bachelor’s degree in international politics.
The 2021 New York Festivals Storyteller’s gala celebrates the eleventh year of NYF’s strategic partnership with the annual NAB Show. For 2021, New York Festivals will celebrate global storytellers and honor world-class content from prominent television and radio stations, networks, international independent producers, and presenters in a virtual ceremony on October 12th at 6pm EST.
