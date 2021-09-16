New eLearning Platform for Singers Announces Public Launch
Singdaptive® now provides secure access to one-on-one sessions with premiere instructors for asynchronous learning anytime, anywhere
Singaptive is able to find a beautiful middle ground between building a relationship with a professional instructor over video and access to hundreds of recorded videos I can come back to at any time.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singdaptive®, an online learning platform dedicated to multi-disciplinary singing instruction, announces its public launch and new, one-on-one video instruction with world-class instructors. Whether you’re an aspiring singer or esteemed vocalist needing to brush up, Singdaptive’s new platform provides personal coaching and the ability to check on your progress, so you can learn asynchronously from any device, at any time. As the passion economy is fueled even more by people leaving their desk jobs to pursue creative careers, Singdaptive provides a simple way to hone your singing and uphold vocal health.
— Mike Tedesco, pianist and singer-songwriter
“After being in beta for the last year, we’re thrilled to bring Singdaptive to all singers, whether they’re songwriters, choristers or performing vocalists, especially those looking to break out into the industry,” said Kevin Alexander, Co-founder and CEO of Singdaptive. “Since April of last year, we’ve seen a huge uptick of people new to singing join our platform, as well as those who are coming back to singing after taking a long break, with both types making up 73% of our users. By introducing the new and improved subscription and platform, we’re able to give people personal access to world-class instructors and truly follow their passions from the comfort of their own home.”
Singdaptive was founded by four music industry experts set on bringing secure, accessible music instruction and vocal coaching to singers across the globe in a simple, virtual learning format. Featuring it’s newly launched Exchangely™ technology, Singdaptive provides you with personal access to a team of vocal coaches who will exchange one-on-one feedback through video, available at any time. You get to choose when you work on your singing and receive instruction from a team of 21 world-class instructors representing vocal technique, vocal health, audio & technology, performance coaching, practice pedagogy, choral technique, and solo and ensemble singing.
“During the pandemic, I decided to turn to video to start streaming my performances and continue doing what I love, so it made sense for me to also work on certain skills through video instruction,” said Mike Tedesco, pianist and singer-songwriter. “Singaptive is able to find a beautiful middle ground between building a relationship with a professional instructor over video that still feels personal and access to hundreds of recorded videos I can come back to at any time. Virtual instruction has been very new to me, but it’s truly improved skills like my head voice and I couldn’t have done it without Singdaptive.”
Available on mobile or desktop, Singdaptive comes in two subscription packages—Singdaptive Standard ($24.99 USD per month) which provides one-on-one asynchronous coaching, hand-picked lessons and exercises, and access to more than 350 on-demand lessons; and Singdaptive Premium ($99.00 USD per month) which provides additional customizable learning and unlimited exchanges with instructors. Anyone who signs up will receive a limited 50 percent off the first month of either subscription. For more information, visit singdaptive.com.
