Board of Public Works approves funding to improve drinking water system

BALTIMORE (Sept. 15, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $2.8 million in funding today to improve a drinking water system in Allegany County. The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired today’s meeting.

“This is a smart investment to protect public health in a Maryland community,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Upgrading the City of Cumberland’s drinking water system underscores the Hogan Administration’s commitment to water infrastructure and the public health and safety benefits that flow from it.”

The following project was approved today:

Decatur Street 24” Crosstown Water Main Replacement project – Allegany County Funding of $2,844,886 – a $1,549,998 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan, a $516,666 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $778,222 Water Supply Financial Assistance grant, all to the City of Cumberland – will help pay for the replacement of aging water lines along Decatur and Davidson streets and other locations within the city. The city’s antiquated water distribution system has had numerous breaks and leaks and is in need of replacement. The proposed improvements will provide residents with safe and reliable drinking water and fire protection. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

