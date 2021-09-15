When it comes to the Austin tech landscape Gecko Robotics is plugging in
Industrial robotics and software company, Gecko Robotics, signs a lease for 9,000 sq-ft in the hip, East Austin area, plugging into the burgeoning tech scene.
Gecko Robotics, a leader in robotics and predictive maintenance software, signs a lease for 9,000 square feet of office space at 901 East 6th Street building in the East Austin area near downtown. The location and building are ideal for professionals looking to grow their careers with Gecko in a fun, energizing working space.
— David Wolpa, Global VP of Sales
The Gecko Robotics platform software team and sales team will move into this new space, establishing their intent to make Austin a critical hub for the company. “Describing Austin as an up-and-coming tech hub is an understatement. Austin is the new center of gravity for tech!. Our investment in Austin is a commitment to the kindred spirits who will help Gecko attack even more problems facing our critical industries,” said Jake Loosararian, co-founder & CEO of Gecko Robotics.
2021 will be a year of growth across the board for Gecko Robotics. At this moment Gecko is recruiting for a number of positions to join the office, including Software Engineers, Sales Managers, and HR specialists. The company has grown its headcount 52% in the latest year to 168 employees, with no end in sight. At the moment, there are 19 “Geckos” working and living in the Austin area.
The refreshing - and necessary in today’s environment - aspect of Gecko Robotics is its mission-driven culture. It strives to solve the challenges that have a massive impact on the critical supply chains humans rely on: from energy to fuels to, thankfully, toilet paper. “We are changing the way the world maintains its critical infrastructure: using robotic techniques to collect an immense amount of asset health data and distilling that down to what really matters for customers. These insights save them millions of dollars in lost revenue while creating a safer, more reliable energy industry,” mentions Austin native David Wolpa, Global VP of Sales.
Gecko’s new space is a modern take on the mill building, a start-up staple. It uses Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) to create an open and warm environment that blends the new and old. Loaded with amenities and inspiring spaces, the 901 East 6th Street location is easy to access via bike or electric vehicle.
Gecko, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move into its new Austin space in Fall 2021.
Tim Donohue, Nate Stricklen, and Caroline King with CBRE arranged the office lease on behalf of Gecko Robotics.
To see open positions visit www.geckorobotics.com/company/careers.
Meet the Geckos working in Austin