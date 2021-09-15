Hoyer Statement on the Success of the 2021 HealthCare.gov Special Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Biden-Harris Administration released data showing that 2.8 million Americans signed up for health coverage through HealthCare.gov during the special enrollment period:
“I was pleased to see statistics released by the Biden-Harris Administration today showing that 2.8 million more Americans signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) during the special enrollment period last year. The ACA has had a transformative impact on health care in our country, particularly as we have faced the devastating impacts of COVID-19. It has never been more important to ensure that as many people as possible can access high-quality, affordable coverage through the law’s health insurance marketplaces. House Democrats will continue to fight for affordable health care as we work to build back better from this pandemic and secure the benefits of the ACA for the future."
