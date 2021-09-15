Hunter Injured in Fall

CONTACT: Lt. Adam Cheney CO Cole LeTourneau 603-271-3361 September 15, 2021

Pelham, NH – On September 14, 2021, at 11:38 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Pelham for a hunter who reported that he had fallen and sustained a leg injury.

Johnathan Briand, 33, of Nashua, NH, was able to get his correct location to Conservation Officers, who located him shortly after 12:00 p.m. Briand claimed he was out hunting in the Peabody Forest in Pelham and stepped on a log causing him to lose his footing. Briand sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. A Conservation Officer was able to assist Briand out of the woods approximately 200 yards to his vehicle. He then transported himself to a Parkland Medical Center in Derry.

Briand was properly equipped for the activity he was involved in. For additional information, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers recommend visiting www.hikeSafe.com. To see what items are recommended to take with you when venturing into the woods for any recreational activity.