Culture Genesis Expands Its Network with Newest Addition, All Def Latino, By Latinos for Latinos

All Def Latino Logo Cris Sosa, comedian and creative director, poses with All Def merch

All Def Latino joins Culture Genesis' long list of networks to provide content and opportunities for Latinx talent.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Def, a Culture Genesis company, is one of the largest Black-owned publishers on Facebook and YouTube. Through their contributions to culture, comedy, and entertainment, All Def has been able to create substantial opportunities for BIPOC talent. Their new channel, All Def Latino will feature shows, podcasts, and relatable content centered around Latinidad.

All Def Latino, led by comedian and Creative Director Cris Sosa, will launch with their shows Latino AF, American Wannabes, and Talk-O-Tuesday. Sosa's goal with All Def Latino is to expand people’s perception of Latinidad and what the culture and identity truly consist of. As Latin talent himself, Sosa understands the importance of responsibly representing Latinx people and culture.

American Wannabes is a weekly podcast led by Jerry Garcia, Jesus Sepulveda, and Christian Zaragosa where they talk about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness/American dream. As Mexican-Americans Gracia, Sepulveda, and Zaragosa tap into their experiences and identity and share how they navigate through life.

According to the 2020 census, Latinos accounted for 51.1 percent of the country’s growth, rising to 18.7 percent of the U.S. population. With being one of the fastest-growing populations in America, the representation of LatinX people and culture has expanded. “I’m not phased about fitting into people’s narrow perceptions of what/who a Latinx person is. I'm very excited to share different stories through All Def Latino. I want us to have more conversations about Latinidad while celebrating each other," Sosa said.

There couldn't be a more ideal time to launch All Def Latino than during Hispanic Heritage Month. Content will consist of a mixture of comedy skits, interactive posts, educational/historical content, and much more.

All Def Latino will be launching Latino AF on September 18th to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month which will be followed by the release of Talk-O-Tuesday. You can catch new episodes of American Wannabes every week on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube. To stay in the loop of everything All Def Latino follow @alldeflatino on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and subscribe to All Def Latino on youtube!

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a media-tech company remixing digital technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information, visit www.culturegenesis.com.

About All Def Digital

All Def, a Culture Genesis company, is a multi-platform digital media studio leveraging the cultural power of Comedy, Hip-Hop, Poetry, and Social Justice. We are the largest black-owned digital platform with over 15 million fans and 500M monthly views. We partner with the most talented Black and LatinX content creators to produce 24/7authentic and entertaining content for multicultural audiences. Support us and our creators you know and love. For more information visit www.alldef.tv.com



