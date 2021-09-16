Fluent Moves into Fixed Income
Fluent Trade Technologies has expanded its trading technology framework from FX and futures to fixed income.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluent Trade Technologies announces that it has expanded its trading technology framework from FX and futures to now include fixed income capabilities.
The firm’s customers are now able to unify and aggregate data, as well as deploy pricing and RFQ engines with full distribution capabilities. Management of end-to-end workflows, including trade matching, is augmented by pre-trade credit/trading risk and flow risk management layers.
“Demand to bring the fixed income trading experience in line with technology advances in FX and futures markets presents a significant opportunity to Fluent,” says David Faulkner, managing director at Fluent Trade Technologies. “Our customers want to enjoy the same cutting edge services, decision-making capabilities and price distribution efficiencies of Fluent across all of the asset classes they trade. Being able to deliver this best of breed solution in a single stack is a huge benefit.
We know that Data is the driver of every trading decision. Fluent are able to prove that optimising end-to-end data processing, decision making and distribution elements of system throughout the automated trading lifecycle, generates greater revenue opportunities for the whole value chain of participants and reduces operating costs.’’
About Fluent:
Fluent Trade Technologies' e-Trading platform is the fastest multi-asset platform available in today’s financial markets. Through this platform, Fluent delivers unrivalled market connectivity to over 120 data and liquidity sources via its ultra-low latency API; superior aggregation; pricing, distribution, and matching engines; flow management tools and the most advanced pre-trade trading and credit risk management solution.
Fluent's single framework solution design empowers faster, smarter and more accurate decision-making – ensuring greater end to end trading efficiency for FX, Futures and Fixed Income markets. A wide range of Sell-side and Buy-side participants benefit from ultra-low latency, highly efficient performance that results in greater certainty of execution. Its SaaS/on-premises software solution has a presence in all major data centres.
