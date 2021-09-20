TMC Leisure announces the arrival of the Next-Generation 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 Motorhome
• Most motorhomes use the Fiat Ducato chassis, making any developments of paramount importance for motorhome buyers
• The new 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 has a Multijet3 powertrain with a choice of 120hp, 140hp, 160hp and 180hp power levals
• The refreshed interior design is embellished with a redesigned dashboard and steering wheel, a new gear lever, new door panels and automatic air conditioning controls
TMC Leisure, the Greater Manchester-based motorhome and leisure specialists, have taken delivery of the next-generation 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 based motorhomes – a model that marks a major development in the evolution of the motorhome sector.
With most motorhomes built using the Fiat Ducato chassis, any changes to the Fiat Ducato range are of paramount importance for customers who are looking to make a motorhome purchase.
The new 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 offers a host of exciting developments and ensures the practicality of travelling to the destination is just as enjoyable and luxurious for owners as the facilities contained in the living area of the vehicle. The centre console has been redesigned, featuring a whole host of optional technology and safety packs, including touchscreen infotainment systems with displays measuring from 5 to 10 inches, available as a cost option.
Further developments include a refreshed interior design which is embellished with a redesigned dashboard and steering wheel, a new gear lever, new door panels and automatic air conditioning controls.
Gavin Evenson from TMC Leisure said: “The arrival of the 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 has been much anticipated – and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Indeed, with the cabin being packed with the latest technology, and a cutting-edge design making the driving experience one of the smoothest available, we are confident that the actual drive to the destination will be just as enjoyable as the holiday itself.”
The 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8 also has cost options such as an emergency-braking system that brakes the vehicle if there are unexpected obstacles, a traffic sign recognition function and an active parking assistant which makes it easier to squeeze into tight parking spaces.
For more information about the 2022 Fiat Ducato Series 8, visit our latest blog at - https://tmcleisure.com/the-arrival-of-the-new-fiat-ducato-series-8-motorhome/.
