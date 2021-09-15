Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Congratulates 9 Year Old LA Boy Glaze for Landing Donut Gig

The Sweetest Gig for Boys to Taste and Write Reviews of LA's Best Donuts #donutsfordaddy #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood www.DonutsforDaddy.com

Glaze 9 Year Old Boy reviewed Sidecar Donuts Salt and Butter this month #glaze #sidecardonuts #donutsfordaddy www.donutsfordaddy.com

The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids...Love is a Treat..a Now or Never Party #loveisatreat #sweetcelebration #talentedkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids. Glaze will be tasting and writing reviews of LA's Best Donuts and compiling a list for dads.

Glaze, congrats for landing The Sweetest Gig, looking forward to your donut reviews!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented tech professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to prepare them for life; by creating real life work experiences, developing skills/talent and teaching positive life values.

Every month, 9 year old boy 'Glaze' will taste LA's Best Donuts, and write foodie reviews to inspire the community.
When Glaze does a great job; he gets hired again (just like in the real world).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before starting Recruiting for Good, I was a teacher, I love to inspire, mentor and prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life. And do so thru The Sweetest Gigs."

About

Donuts for Daddy, 1 LA Kid, Lands 1 Sweet Gig. We have found a talented boy who is up for the challenge; taste LA's Best Donuts and write foodie reviews. The purpose is to compile a list to gift dad donuts for Father's Day 2022. www.DonutsforDaddy.com.

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

