Roxbury Fish Culture Station Ribbon Cutting, Sept. 16

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating construction completion of the new Roxbury Fish Culture Station will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, in Roxbury after the old facility was destroyed by Hurricane Irene on August 28, 2011.

“We would like to express our gratitude for all the support along the way, including the Governor Scott Administration, the Legislature, FEMA, and Buildings and General Services,” said Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “We would also like to thank the general contractor, E.F. Wall, for its help during the construction.”

“The new Roxbury Fish Culture Station will produce 63,000 brook and rainbow trout annually for stocking in state waters. These fish will provide angler opportunities statewide, which is now more important than ever with the increased interest in fishing due to COVID-19. In addition, previous studies showed that the old Roxbury Fish Culture Station contributed about $2.4 million of economic impact annually to Vermont’s economy, so we expect that benefit to be even greater in the future.”

Now in its 130th year of operation, the facility was originally constructed in 1891 and was the first hatchery in Vermont. It has been known locally as “the fish hatchery” and has been a favorite tourist stop in central Vermont for generations.

For Immediate Release: September 13, 2021

Media Contacts: Jeremy Whalen 802-485-7568; Louis Porter 802-828-1454