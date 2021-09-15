Dynojet to Launch Its Power Vision Product for 2021 Harley-Davidson Touring and Softail Models

A world leader in developing and manufacturing performance enhancement products for vehicles is slated to unveil a new product.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. announced today that it will soon launch its Power Vision product for the 2021 Harley-Davidson.

Dan Hourigan, Vice President of Product Management for Dynojet Research, Inc., explained that the Power Vision for 2021 Harley-Davidson Touring and Softails models (part number PV-3B) is slated to launch around Oct. 1. Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in the manufacturing and development of performance enhancement products and tools. The company’s EFI tuning devices, diagnostic products and personalized services empower customers with the necessary resources to maximize performance and efficiency.

As it relates to its soon-to-launch Power Vision product, Hourigan pointed out that some 2021 Harleys use a new ECU that required ground-up development efforts, while other models are already supported. The models using the new ECU include Touring, Softail, Pan-America, and Sportster S. The Power Vision PV-3B will support Touring and Softail to begin with, and then additional support will follow. The current Power Vision PV-2B already supports the remaining 2021 Harleys like the Sportster and Street 500/750.

“No matter your brand of motorcycle or style of riding, our EFI tuning devices can help optimize power, torque, improved rideability, overall speed and fuel-efficiency,” Hourigan stressed before adding, “With our extensive library of dyno-tested tunes and the ability to flash your ECU at your convenience, you’ll have a tune for any combination of parts on your next adventure. Our Power Vision easily connects to your motorcycle through the OEM diagnostic connector, so installation is a snap. You can then flash your bike and unplug the device, or you can use it as an instrument panel for more information on your fuel efficiency, engine temperatures, air/fuel ratio, and more.”

Hourigan noted that its product was also built to last with a weather and shock-resistant design.

“Our Power Vision for Harley-Davidson even has a unique autotune capability that can monitor specific data from your Harley while you ride and create a specific custom tune suited just for your parts and riding style,” Hourigan said. “Our Power Vision can hold multiple tunes right on the device and flash them without the need of a computer. It also allows you to alter the tune with our exclusive “Quick Tune” feature, which means that you can reflash your ECU changing conditions and fuel quality right from the road. Keep a tune available to suit your needs, from maximizing MPG’s to flatout grudge match power, the flexibility to change tunes is at your fingertips.

Additional features and benefits include:

● Flash performance tunes via OEM diagnostic connector directly to your ECU, no need to remove ECU or add additional electronics

● Display vehicle data channels in real-time, even set alarms

● Weather-resistant for use in all conditions

● Full color touchscreen display

And more.

“It’s not just a flash tuning device, the Power Vision is also a powerful monitoring and diagnostic tool that provides peace of mind while you ride,” Hourigan said. “The data can also be logged and analyzed using our Power Core Software to help you improve your tune. It also has embedded features such as Autotune, Quick Tune, DTC read / clear, and much more to make it the ultimate EFI tool for your Harley.”

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

When it comes to service, Dynojet Research prides itself on customer service. The company’s team is always standing by to answer any question customers may have about its wide range of products, from dynamometers to EFI tuning devices.

For more information, please visit www.dynojet.com/about-us and https://www.dynojet.com/blog/.

