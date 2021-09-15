American Scholars Launches First Interactive Pro-American Education Platform
A team of academic and technology experts has launched the first-ever interactive pro-American education platform.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Scholars, the first interactive pro-American education platform, has launched this week. American Scholars combines a protected discussion forum with interactive, anytime courses taught by the country’s best academic experts. Memberships with unlimited access to the forum and courses start at just $9/month. Members get immediate access to a protected free-speech forum and interactive, anytime courses taught by the country’s best pro-American academic experts.
American Scholars’ technology is designed in-house and without any Big Tech influence or dependence. Its CTO and product lead is a veteran of top start-ups, having learned to design new web technology from scratch. American Scholars has authored over 10,000 lines of custom code within just four months.
Matthew Pohl, the founder of American Scholars, knows first-hand the value of pro-American education. Pohl quit serving legacy educational institutions when he saw how millions of other millennial graduates had become indoctrinated, underemployed, and financially ruined for life.
Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. is the Chief Academic Officer at American Scholars. With twenty-five years of experience as a university professor, Rectenwald became a vocal critic of the indoctrination and “social justice” excesses in higher education. He has since joined American Scholars and hired four top professors to date.
American Scholars invites millions of parents, young adults, and other concerned citizens to join in this educational movement.
