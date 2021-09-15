Now Hiring: TBI Special Agent – Criminal Investigator

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI Special Agent – Criminal Investigator Starting Salary Range: $3,777 – $4,344 Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree. There are no substitutions or exceptions to the minimum qualifications.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIVISION: 21 Positions (Available County Assignments: Morgan/Roane, Putnam/Clay, Scott/Anderson/Campbell/Fentress, Union/Grainger/Claiborne, Fayette/Shelby, Shelby, Marion/Grundy, Sequatchie/Rhea/Meigs, Dickson/Cheatham, Lewis/Perry/Hickman, Lawrence/Wayne, Carroll/Weakley, Tipton/Lauderdale, Carter, Sullivan, Dickson/Cheatham, Blount, Fayette/Hardeman/McNairy, Tipton/Shelby, Williamson/Hickman, Polygraph Unit – West Tennessee)

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, may operate surveillance equipment, and be available for on-call status 24/7. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 21894. These positions will be posted on September 15 – 21, 2021 for five business days.

DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION: 3 Positions (Available County Assignments: Shelby, Madison)

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Conducts covert operations, recruits and manages confidential informants, and initiates undercover operations as needed. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION: 6 Positions (Available County Assignments: Shelby, Madison, Washington, Knox)

Conducts Medicaid fraud investigations targeting providers defrauding the State of Tennessee Medicaid program. Also conducts abuse investigations of vulnerable adults that occur in a facility setting. Medicaid Fraud Special Agent-Criminal Investigator’s duties include but are not limited to: conduct subject, victim, and witness interviews; compose case reports; review records, documents, and data; prepare and execute search warrants; and provide courtroom testimony in state and federal court.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov, or visit www.TBIJobs.com.