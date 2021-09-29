Dentures in Springfield Include Immediate, Conventional, Partial, and Overdentures
DICE Dental offers several types of dentures in Springfield, PA, including conventional and implant-retained dentures.
We will be with patients through every step of the process to ensure they’re comfortable and confident with the treatment they choose.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who would like to go back to eating their favorite foods, get out of pain, or simply feel more confident in their smile, DICE Dental in Springfield is offering affordable dentures, starting at only $499.
Dentures are a popular and convenient replacement for missing teeth. Because they are removable, they are easy to clean. They also give patients a “facelift” by restoring shape and support to the cheeks and jawbone.
Several types of dentures in Springfield are available. Immediate dentures are only $499. An immediate denture is placed in the mouth the same day teeth are extracted. Conventional dentures offer more support and are first made out of wax so patients can get a feel for their fit and bite. They also cost only $499.
Partial dentures only replace a few teeth and are snapped onto existing teeth for a snugger fit. Finally, implant overdentures offer the most secure solution. These dentures are snapped onto implants that are surgically placed in a patient’s jawbone. This stops them from growing loose over time. They start at only $2,500.
“We offer several great options for patients to choose from depending on their comfort level and budget,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “We will be with patients through every step of the process to ensure they’re comfortable and confident with the treatment they choose.”
DICE Dental also offers dental implants in Springfield. Dental implants start at only $750 and can be used to replace one or more missing teeth.
To learn more about DICE Dental, request a free consultation with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. DICE is located only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
